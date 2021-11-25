Rushden man appears in court over Kettering rape

A Rushden man has appeared in court after being charged with one count of rape.

Andrew Bolton, 32, was charged by Northamptonshire Police in relation to an incident which took place in Kettering in October 2020.

Bolton, of Abbotts Way, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court