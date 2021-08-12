Rushden Lakes traffic jam relief as Chowns Mill A45/A6 junction spared disruption this weekend

A planned closure of the A45/ A6 Chowns Mill junction next weekend will no longer be needed, easing congestion on the A45 especially for Rushden Lakes visitors.

Previous closures caused traffic chaos as frustrated shoppers reported more than four hours to escape the car park on Saturday (July 31) during the partial shutdown of the Chowns Mill roundabout - two miles along the A45.

Hundreds took to social media describing the situation as a "total nightmare" and "unacceptable" while video clips showed a 4x4 driving up a grass bank to beat the queues

Traffic jams at Rushden Lakes

Thanks to progress made during a recent closure, the resurfacing works on the Northamptonshire roundabout can now be completed overnight which will minimise disruption for motorists.

Highways England Project Manager, Dean Holloway, said: “We appreciate that any road closures can be disruptive and know that the recent partial closure did cause significant congestion in the area. We are sorry that some people did suffer delays and understand their frustration.

“However we were able to make significant progress and have been able to review our works programme and avoid the need for a closure next weekend. By closing the road overnight instead we will minimise the disruption to motorists and the local community.

“In addition, we are working with the local authority, police and Rushden Lakes to reduce congestion into Rushden during any future closures. We would urge drivers to stick to the clearly signed diversion routes during any closures.”

CGI of the junction

The bottleneck junction is being redesigned to ease congestion. The new layout will include a ‘half hamburger’ roundabout with a carriageway taking the A6 bypass approach and the A5028 away from the main A45 dual carriageway.

It is on track to open in September. Before motorists can start using the new layout, traffic signals and lighting must be installed and the road resurfaced.

To ensure the safety of road workers and road users while the work is carried out, half closures of the roundabout and the roads approaching it were planned to take place over three weekends.

The first saw a closure of the north half of the roundabout from July 30 to August 2. The second partial closure, again of the north half, was due to take place from 8pm Friday, August 20 to 5am Monday, August 23 but this will not now be needed.

Partial closures of the roundabout will take place between 8pm and 5am on the following dates:

North half: Monday, August 16, to Friday, August 20

South half: Monday, August 23, to Thursday, August 26

South half: Tuesday, August 31, to Thursday, September 2