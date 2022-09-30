Rushden Lakes to welcome Kettering brow expert's latest shop - opening soon

Visitors to Rushden Lakes will soon be able to shop till they drop then unwind at a beauty salon which is set to open a branch at the leisure destination.

Brow Wow is owned by Kettering beauty entrepreneur Lucie Pittam who is looking forward to opening the second of her stores in November.

The salon will offer customers a full pampering experience where clients will receive TLC for hands, feet, brows and hair.

She said: “We’re going to be offering the same great service at Rushden Lakes as our salon in Kettering.

"It’s a go to for the weekend experience – get your brows, nails and hair done and you’re ready to go.”

The salon promises to work sustainably with a no waste to landfill policy with specialist green suppliers.

Located in Garden Square, Brow Wow Rushden Lakes will create at least 10 jobs to keep up with the seven-day-a-week demand.

Customers will be able to get their hair washed, styled and blow-dried but there will be no colouring and cutting offered.

Manicures and pedicures will be available alongside HD brow treatments and lashes.

Lucie, 35, has chosen the decor for her newest venture, promising eye-catching pink furniture and green walls for the no-waste salon.

She said: “I’m so excited. It’s been in the pipeline for two years and now the expansion of my business is finally happening.

"We are hoping to open in November, before then we’ll be having a patch test party for our customers.