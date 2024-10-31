Police are looking for a man they believe stole a cash register from Next in Rushden Lakes.

A cash register was stolen from the home department of Next at Rushden Lakes shopping centre this week, and police are appealing for more information.

The man involved in the incident is believed to be in his late 50s, and is described as white, with a receding hairline. During the incident, he was wearing an orange hi-vis jacket, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Tuesday, October 29, a man stole the cash register from the home department at the Next store.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man matching the description above in or around Rushden Lakes between the stated times.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Those with information should quote incident number 24000646507 when providing any details.