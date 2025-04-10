Rushden Lakes survey to help 'shape the future' of popular retail and leisure complex
The shopping centre just off the A45 attracts thousands of people every week with dozens of shops and restaurants to choose from.
As well as shopping and entertainment, the site offers walks along the lake, canoeing and cycling.
The Wildlife Trust has an on-site visitor centre providing wildlife discovery and bird watching, and a family of beavers were recently introduced at the Nene Wetlands – Northamptonshire’s first beavers in more than 400 years.
The Rushden Lakes website says: “We want to hear from you.
"Your feedback is essential in helping us understand the needs and concerns of the communities we serve.
"By taking part in our short survey, you can help shape the future of Rushden Lakes and guide meaningful improvements.”
