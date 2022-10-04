Rushden Lakes store is only second in UK to get new River Studios concept

River Island has announced the launch of its second retail concept, River Studios, at its Rushden Lakes store.

River Studios will open its newest store in the UK at Rushden Lakes on October 13, with plans to continue its roll out to other key locations as part of River Island’s plans to ‘reinvigorate retail.’

Will Kernan, CEO of River Island, said: “This is an exciting step for River Island as a business, and marks the next stage of our continuing journey to elevate the River Island experience for our customers.

River Studios is opening at River Island at Rushden Lakes

"Retail is at its best when it is evolving and adapting to best suit the needs of shoppers, and we are no different.

"River Studios delivers a modern, seamless experience fit for the high street of today.”

Bosses say the concept will give a fresh take on the iconic River Island identity created by Draw Creative.

This presents a new River Studios brandmark combined with an elevated visual approach.

A new interior scheme takes cues from the eccentricity and curation of boutique stores.

There will be a quirky mix of old and new, to create a fresh, unique environment where natural materials mix with recycled and distressed furnishings and juxtapose with digital content to bring River Studios to life.

The concept includes significant new technological innovation, with smart fitting rooms which will identify and display products that customers bring in to try, allowing them to request more sizes, choose alternative products and request assistance from one of the in-store stylists - without leaving the fitting room.

RFID-driven endless aisle technology promotes a ‘seamless omni-channel experience’, giving the customer the opportunity to order from the online stock holding in-store.

An additional AI styling tool named “Chloe” sits on the shop floor, offering customers style advice in exchange for answering a few simple questions.

The River Studios in-store team will be supported by enhanced digital service tools for a more seamless omni-channel experience.

This includes a digital click and collect point to improve efficiency for customers to receive their orders faster.

Staff will take on the role of stylists, allowing time to focus more on providing a real-time, personal level of customer service.

Bringing design to the fore, each River Studios store will host a unique curation of exclusive in-house brands, including RI London, In Other Words, Unplanned and Chelsea Girl.

Kernan said: “Everything about our curated product offering starts and finishes with our in-house design team here in London.

"As a house of brands, we are able to cater to varying different customer needs, all of which are designed by the River Island team in London.”

River Studios, Rushden Lakes, opens at 11.30am on Thursday, October 13 at unit C3 in the shopping complex’s Northwalk.

There will be 50 goody bags for the first 50 customers when they spend more than £50.

And on Friday, October 14 there will be 50 goody bags for the first 50 customers who also spend more than £50.