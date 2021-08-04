Rushden Lakes shopping date for I'm a Celebrity queen Jacqueline Jossa
Jacqueline played Lauren Branning in the BBC soap opera EastEnders
Shoppers at a store in Rushden Lakes will be able to get up close to a real life celebrity soap star when she helps a lucky competition winner on a shopping spree.
Jacqueline Jossa, 2019 'Queen of the Jungle' winner of I'm a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here! and former EastEnder actress, will make a personal experience at the shopping park's Superdrug store.
To mark the 10th birthday of the Superdrug Health & Beautycard, store ambassador Jacqueline will meet and greet fans and take one lucky winner, who has already been chosen, on a shopping adventure on the morning of Wednesday, August 11.
As well as helping with the shopping, Jacqueline will be picking out her top ten products from the store.