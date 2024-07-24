Rushden Lakes send-off for police cycle team taking on 200-mile charity COPS ride
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the public have been invited to Rushden Lakes this Friday (July 26) as the Police Unity Tour riders’ stopover as they travel 200 miles for the Care of Police Survivors (COPS) charity.
The charity cares for the relatives of fallen officers, including bringing them together with other grieving families as well as offering access to counselling and specialist bereavement services.
Since its inception in 1997, the Police Unity Tour has grown into a major national event, with Northamptonshire Police now having its own chapter of 17 cyclists.
Chapter lead Sergeant Simon Randall said: “The Police Unity Tour is an exceptionally challenging event, both physically and mentally, but it’s so worth it to raise money for COPS which is a fantastic charity."
The tour departs from Wootton Hall, Northampton on Friday, July 26, and arrives on Sunday, July 28 at the National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield, Staffordshire to attend the COPS’ annual service of remembrance.
Members of the public are invited to see off the team as they stop for a lunch break at Rushden Lakes on Friday (July 26).
Police officers and staff from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be there providing crime prevention advice and general safety advice.
There will also be a crew who are IOSH Child Seat Safety trained and will be on hand to help members of the public check and ensure their children’s car seats are correctly fitted.
Sgt Randall added: “We would be really grateful to see as many people as possible at Rushden Lakes on Friday and it’s well worth coming down for the child seat inspection and the opportunity to talk to your local police officers and fire crews.”
More than £1 million has been raised for COPS since 1997.
To support the riders go to https://www.justgiving.com/team/northantspoliceunitytour2024.
For more information about COPS charity Care of Police Survivors - Support for Bereaved Families | COPS UK (ukcops.org)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.