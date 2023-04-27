News you can trust since 1897
Rushden Lakes reveals what's on at the retail and leisure complex during May 2023

It includes several coronation-themed events

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Rushden Lakes has released details of various events taking place at the retail and leisure complex during May.

The butterfly wall has had a royal makeover in preparation for the coronation on May 6 and people have already been snapping a selfie there and sharing it on Rushden Lakes’ social channels.

From now until May 9, they are running a coronation crown colouring competition – all you have to do is colour in a crown and bunting and hand it in to customer services or send a picture to [email protected] by May 9 to be in with a chance of winning a £50 gift voucher for Cineworld and coronation themed treats from M&S.

The butterfly wall at Rushden Lakes has had a royal makeoverThe butterfly wall at Rushden Lakes has had a royal makeover
For more details go to https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/crown-colouring-competition/

There will be a royal welcome from two King’s Grenadier Guards who will be roaming around in their iconic red tunics and bearskin hats, posing for photos and challenging shoppers to make them laugh on Saturday, May 6.

They will be there from 11am to 3pm.

Anyone who shares their photos on Facebook and Instagram using #RoyalRushdenLakes will be in with a chance of winning a lunch fit for a king at Pizza Express (voucher worth £100).

Free face painting will also be available for youngsters who would like a coronation-themed design on Saturday, May 6 at the Yellow Community Shed between midday and 3pm.

Other activities taking place at Rushden Lakes include Scribble Pad’s Explorers Art Club every Tuesday during May.

All you have to do is book to meet the team upstairs in the Leisure Terrace from 9.45am to 11.45am or 12.30pm to 2.30pm to discuss techniques and then put them into practice.

There will also be live music performances taking place during May.

Local band, Silver Surfers, will be performing in the Garden Square on May 3.

And Northamptonshire Male Voice Choir will be performing on Central Boulevard on May 7.

For more details about any of these events at Rushden Lakes, visit their website.

