Rushden Lakes rescue cop nominated for bravery award after water drama

A police officer who rescued a distressed girl from the water near Rushden Lakes’ Nene Wetlands has been nominated for a national bravery award.

Run by the Police Federation, the National Police Bravery Awards 2023 are set to take place in London tomorrow (Thursday, July 13).

The officer, who has asked to remain anonymous, was nominated for his actions after a 999 call saying a girl had become lost while walking with her mother near the shopping park.

Rushden Lakes/file picture/National World

When Northamptonshire Police arrived at Rushden Lakes shopping park they found two members of the public had entered the water and were wading to find the girl.

Officers were advised to wait for the arrival of specialist emergency services but after conducting a risk assessment based on the immediate danger faced by the three people already in the water, the PC decided to take action and go in after them.

Northamptonshire Police Federation chairman Sam Dobbs said: “Whilst police officers are disciplined to follow orders, they are also required to use their discretion and risk management skills to do what is best.

“This officer’s refusal to follow initial instructions showed courage and initiative without recklessness and he put the safety of vulnerable people before his own.

Rushden Lakes/file picture/National World

"This is in the best traditions of policing, and why it is absolutely right we recognise his actions and their results alongside all the other humbling acts being celebrated.”

Standard instructions given to officers are not to enter water due to risks, but he swam to the group and stayed with them awaiting rescue.

Supporting the Northamptonshire Police Federation chairman’s views, Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “Despite the potential dangers ahead, the PC chose to take action on this day to ensure that a potentially fatal situation was averted.

"I am really proud of him and pleased to see he has been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards.

“I have been in this job for many years now and I am still astounded by the selflessness of our officers.

"They put themselves in harm’s way every day, often with little to no appreciation, in order to fight crime and protect people.