Rushden Lakes is promising lots of family fun as the schools break up for the summer holidays.

The calendar is looking busy with events taking place in July and August.

From August 2, Rushden Rangers, the popular outdoor event for primary school ages, is back with sessions that are both fun and educational.

Bosses are promising lots of family fun at Rushden Lakes this summer

Join the friendly guide as you take an interactive walk around Skew Bridge Lake and surrounding areas, and focus on different topics including bees, senses, stories and water.

Slots can be booked online for sessions on August 2, 9, 16 and 23 - booking is required.

The Lakes kids club is hosting workshops to entertain youngsters throughout August.

The free Bonkers Balancing Circus Skills workshop is taking place on Tuesday, August 1 so you can have a go at plate spinning and feather balancing.

You can say hello to the Circus Ringmaster on Tuesday, August 15 to test your juggling skills during the free Ultimate Juggling Skills workshop.

Book to experiment with slime pots alongside the Mad Scientist at the Super Slime Lab on Tuesday, August 8, and have a T-Rexcellent time at the Dino Dig workshop on Tuesday, August 22 as you dig for fossils and meet Terrence, the interactive Triceratops.

Pick up your summer pass from the first event and collect a stamp at all four activities to claim a free kids club goody bag.

Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host so many exciting summer holiday activities to keep youngsters active and entertained throughout the summer.

"Whether it’s learning a new skill or discovering a hobby, there’s something for every child to enjoy.”

Not forgetting the family pets, treat your favourite furry friend to a free day out at the Everything Dog event on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6.

From 9am on Saturday, and 10am on Sunday, you can browse more than 60 individual stalls at the new bi-monthly event.

Discover the very best food offerings, treats, dog beds, services and more.

And there are other ways to enjoy the great outdoors at Rushden Lakes this summer too.

Visit the Pink and Yellow Community Sheds to say hello to local, independent charities and businesses, Els Bakes, Pics on Canvas, Age UK and Royal Air Force.

Pop down to The Nene Wetlands to take part in wildlife themed crafts, pond dipping and mini beasting and get out on the lake with Canoe2, and hire a katakanu, canoe or pedalo for some family time.

Rushden Lakes is also hosting its exclusive Blue Light Card Member Day on Wednesday, July 26, where Northamptonshire Fire Service are expected to carry out water rescue demonstrations and Northamptonshire Emergency Services vehicles will be on display.

So even if you’re not part of the Blue Light community who will be claiming discounts, you can go along and get involved by meeting the teams.