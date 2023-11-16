Rushden Lakes promises to be your one-stop destination for shopping, dining and festive fun this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden Lakes is promising to be your one-stop destination for shopping, dining and festive fun this Christmas.

The calendar is bursting with festive events, Christmas crafts and family-friendly activities throughout November and December.

On Monday, November 20, Rushden Lakes is kicking off the season by offering you the chance to win – one lucky winner will get their hands on a prize worth £1,000, to equip them with everything they need to Discover the Wonder of Rushden Lakes during the festive season.

There's plenty of festive fun on offer at Rushden Lakes during November and December

L’Occitane, Bill’s, Accessorize, The Wildlife Trust and Paradise Island Adventure Golf are just some of the brands included – visit their website and social channels for details on how to enter.

Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “The Rushden Lakes Christmas calendar is full to the brim with festive activities, events and more.

"All visitors, big and small, are invited to Discover the Wonder of Rushden Lakes – whether that’s entering a cracker of a competition, attending a workshop, shopping seasonal must-haves or enjoying a Christmas meal at one of our many restaurants.”

But that’s not your only chance to win with Rushden Lakes.

From Friday, December 1, two little elves will be taking over and launching five social media competitions over a two-week period.

That means Rushden Lakes’ Facebook fans will have the chance to win one of five prizes – simply correctly guess which brand the cheeky elves are located, and you could get your hands on a prize.

Until 1pm on Wednesday, November 29, little ones can post their stamped letters to Santa Claus as part of the Royal Mail initiative, by visiting the post box located at Customer Services.

Santa’s favourite elves, Mulberry and Merry, will be around on Wednesday, December 6 and Saturday, December 16 between 10.30am and 3.30pm to dazzle Rushden Lakes visitors with free portraits.

Gilbert the Gingerbread Man will be roaming Rushden Lakes, posing for pictures and gifting delicious gingerbread while stocks last on Friday, December 8 from 2pm and Saturday, December 23 from 10am.

Try and spot him during one of his three 30-minute appearances per day.

Rushden Town Band is back this Christmas to entertain visitors – more details will be on Rushden Lakes’ website and social media channels.

The Bellboy Band is performing on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 21, set to entertain all with a selection of Christmas classics, seasonal hits and songs from festive movies.

Each 30-minute set between 11am and 4pm is guaranteed to get toes tapping and passers-by singing along.

Rushden Lakes’ restaurants are gearing up for the festivities too – Bill’s, Chi, Zizzi and Wildwood are now all offering three-course set menus that are packed full of festive favourites and seasonal special guests.

The Christmas Everything Food and Drink Fair is making a return to Central Boulevard this weekend (November 18 and 19).

There will be a fantastic range of food, drink and gift stalls, and get ready to have your photo snapped by the resident photographer during a Christmas themed photo shoot for your family and furry friends.

The Wildlife Trust is also ready to welcome you to one of its festive workshops.

Head to the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre on Sunday, December 3 to craft your own sustainable, plastic-free items.

During the four one-hour sessions (10.30am, 12pm, 2.30pm and 4pm), learn how to make your very own body scrubs, beeswax wraps, bath bombs and more so you can enjoy a greener Christmas.

On Friday, December 15, you can also weave your own willow Christmas tree decoration during one of four 45-minute sessions at 10.30am, 11.30am, 2pm and 3pm.

The Lakes Kids Club is also running workshops for little ones over four festive days throughout December at Leisure Terrace Level 1 for a small fee.

Between 11am and 3pm, write a letter to Santa and craft a Christmas card on Sunday, December 3, create a Christmas tree pop up on Sunday, December 10, decorate a ceramic Christmas tree on Sunday, December 17 and make your own snow globe on Sunday, December 22.