As winter sets in, homelessness is becoming an increasingly-pressing matter, and Rushden Lakes is looking to help ease the situation by partnering with Encompass to improve the lives of those in need.

From November 14 until December 22, Rushden Lakes will serve as a donation point where shoppers can contribute to the cause by bringing non-perishable food items such as coffee, fruit, and soup, as well a household goods like fabric conditioner and bleach to its customer services desk. From Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm and Sundays from 11am until stores close at 5pm, items will then be donated to the Rushden and Higham food bank and given to those in crisis or poverty. Monetary donations are also welcomed.

The Encompass Higham food bank opened on November 1, and hopes to lend a hand to anyone in the area who is struggling. It is stationed at the Working Men’s Club on Tuesdays, beginning at 9.30am and running until 12.30pm.

Rushden Lakes

Encompass is a charity that strives to “create a community where vulnerable and deprived people thrive”. The company’s vision states: “We want to empower and support individuals to live independent and fulfilled lives.” On top of food services it also provides homeless accommodation, residential rehabilitation, and support with attending appointments.

The cost of living crisis has everyone feeling the pinch, but it will be particularly difficult for those living close to the breadline.

More information on the partnership, Higham food bank, and how you can help can be found by contacting [email protected] or visiting the Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre.