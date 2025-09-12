Rushden Lakes on the route as Rock Up riders take on 600-mile Children in Need challenge

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A team of cyclists will stop off at Rushden Lakes as they take on a 600-mile challenge for charity.

Rock Up’s senior leadership team are taking on a 600-mile cycle ride from Hull to Weston-super-Mare, raising money for BBC Children in Need.

And the riders will be stopping at Rock Up Rushden on Tuesday, October 7 and Wednesday, October 8, as part of their journey.

The team will be setting off from Hull on Sunday, October 5 and will arrive in Weston-super-Mare on Friday, October 10, visiting every Rock Up centre along the way.

The Rock Up charity cyclists will be stopping off at Rushden Lakesplaceholder image
The Rock Up charity cyclists will be stopping off at Rushden Lakes

Covering 600 miles in just six days, the challenge aims to raise vital funds to support children and young people across the UK.

In Rushden, the riders will be departing on Wednesday, October 8, continuing their journey to the next leg of the route.

The local community are encouraged to get behind the team by donating and showing their support online.

Aaran Eade, director at Rock Up, said: “This challenge is about more than just miles on the road — it’s about communities coming together for a cause that touches lives nationwide.

“Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference to children who need it most.”

The Rock Up & Ride Route

- Day 1 – Sun 5th Oct: Hull to Meadowhall to Manchester (111 miles)

- Day 2 – Mon 6th Oct: Manchester to Birmingham (91 miles)

- Day 3 – Tue 7th Oct: Birmingham to Rushden (74 miles)

- Day 4 – Wed 8th Oct: Rushden to Watford to Lakeside (109 miles)

- Day 5 – Thu 9th Oct: Lakeside to Walton to Whiteley (103 miles)

- Day 6 – Fri 10th Oct: Whiteley to Weston-super-Mare (96 miles)

All proceeds raised will go directly to BBC Children in Need.

Donations can be made online via justgiving.com/page/rockupandride

