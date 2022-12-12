Rushden Lakes M&S Cafe customers will be able to give their taste buds a festive tingle with a brand new frozen shake.

Cake famous Colin The Caterpillar’s Christmas cooler will be sold at just 10 UK outlets – one in Northants.

The new chocolatey drink retailing at £3, is churned until frozen before customers’ eyes, and topped with chocolate sprinkles.

Fruity or chocolatey?