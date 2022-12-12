Rushden Lakes M&S gives exclusive warm welcome to Colin The Caterpillar Frozen Shake - just one of ten UK outlets to sell the treat
Freezy does it!
Rushden Lakes M&S Cafe customers will be able to give their taste buds a festive tingle with a brand new frozen shake.
Cake famous Colin The Caterpillar’s Christmas cooler will be sold at just 10 UK outlets – one in Northants.
The new chocolatey drink retailing at £3, is churned until frozen before customers’ eyes, and topped with chocolate sprinkles.
As well as Colin’s Frozen Shake, cool customers can also choose a fruity Percy Pig Slushee or a candy cane frappe.