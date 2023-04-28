Rushden Lakes' Magazine Heaven shortlisted as magazine retailer of the year at The PPA Awards 2023

An independent store which specialises and stocks thousands of magazines has been shortlisted for a top award.

Magazine Heaven opened at Rushden Lakes five years ago and has created a haven for those who love to read and get lost in their favourite publication.

Whether the magazine sells thousands of copies or just a handful, it’s almost certainly on the shelves here.

Magazine Heaven at Rushden Lakes

And this passion for helping customers find exactly what they’re after could be one of the reasons why Magazine Heaven has once again been shortlisted for magazine retailer of the year.

The annual PPA Awards celebrate the ‘outstanding achievements, innovation and progress’ made by those in specialist media.

Bill Palmer from Magazine Heaven, who has been in the industry since the age of 19, told the Northants Telegraph: “The way we sell magazines is very different to anyone else.

"It's an open door policy.

Inside Magazine Heaven at Rushden Lakes

"We stock every magazine available - even if we only sell one magazine, we give them their shelf space.

"We have customers from London and all over.

"There's something for everyone here."

As the biggest magazine retailer in the UK, Magazine Heaven has established itself as a destination for both customers and publishers.

Magazine Heaven at Rushden Lakes

Bill said: "There isn't one publisher that doesn't love us because we don't ask you to spend money on promotion, you have a right to be on our shelves.

"We do things very differently to the industry.

"Magazine readers feel much more comfortable coming in here than a bookshop.

"And a lot of our customers have ended up working here.”

Bill has a team of 21 who are ready to share their knowledge and expertise in the stock with new or returning customers, which was noted in the judges comments after last year’s win.

The judges said: “This winner demonstrates an outstanding level of support for publishers, with a clear ethos to offer something for everyone.

"This retailer offers an impressive setting and recognises staff as product experts, all whilst offering a large range of titles.”

While they stock more than 3,000 titles, Magazine Heaven has become more than just what is on the shelves.

They have a regular book club, events including Game Fest, Warhammer nights and gong bath meditation, and an artisan cafe which can be booked out as a community space.

The cafe uses local food and drink to not only support other retailers in the area but also showcase what Northamptonshire has to offer.

Bill is clearly proud of what they have achieved so far, saying: "We are the biggest magazine retailer in the UK.

"We have a very good industry profile and it's global.”

And he says they would be very proud to win again, especially as they are the only independent in their category.

Bill and his team will find out if Magazine Heaven has won magazine retailer of the year 2023 at the awards bash in June.