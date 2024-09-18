Rushden Lakes launches 'We Can Do More' campaign as it champions sustainability this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden Lakes is once again championing sustainability this September by highlighting how ‘We Can Do More’ when it comes to looking after the planet.

Shining a light on destination-led initiatives and achievements, as well as brand recycling schemes and sustainable practices, the shopping and

leisure complex hopes to inspire visitors to think about their choices and consider doing more.

Plenty is happening at the destination this September to spark sustainable thinking.

Join The Wildlife Trust at the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre on September 27 to learn how to make plastic-free alternatives, including beeswax wraps, bath bombs and body acrubs.

Get ready to be entertained and educated on the benefits of active travel on Saturday (September 21).

Laugh Out Loud Theatre will deliver free 30-minute performances at 11.30am, 1pm and 2pm to showcase the benefits of active travel including cycling, walking and running.

And on Sunday (September 22) the Heritage Family Fun Day is back at Rushden Lakes.

Organised by Rushden Town Council and Higham Ferrers Town Council, the event celebrates the town’s heritage and rich history, including interesting

information about both areas.

There will be a free open-top heritage bus tour to encourage sustainable travel, a selection of independent traders, locally sourced food options and engaging activities.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our We Can Do More campaign.

"We want our visitors to consider making more sustainable choices this September, whether that’s how they travel to our destination, contribute to recycling schemes, or attend an educational workshop or activity.

"There’s plenty of ways to get involved this month at Rushden Lakes.”

But sustainability isn’t just for September.

The following initiatives and infrastructure have flourished at Rushden Lakes over the last few years:

- Sustainable Travel: The destination worked with Cogenhoe & Whiston Parish Council to offer the Village Hopper service, allowing local passengers to travel directly to Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden Lakes and more. The site also features 16 electric vehicle charging points, 150 cycle parking spaces, a footbridge linking Rushden Town Centre directly to Rushden Lakes and East Northants Greenway, and a walking and cycling route

linking Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough

- Food Waste Reduction: The ‘Too Good To Go’ scheme has been rolled out at Rushden Lakes and connects customers to eateries with reduced, surplus food to tackle food waste – Butterwick Bakery, Greggs, Costa Coffee, YO! and Pizza Express currently offer this service

- Biodiversity: Rushden Lakes resides by the Nene Wetlands, a vast nature reserve comprising five connected wildlife sites. The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire runs the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre at Rushden Lakes and has enabled the destination to boast many creatures including highland cattle, waterbirds, bats, otters and butterflies, and promotes habitats with bird boxes, bug hotels, and artificial

nesting banks

- Recycle and Repurpose: There are eight waste streams collected separately at Rushden Lakes including cardboard, dry mixed recycling, food, general waste and glass. Rushden Lakes also collects aluminium drink cans for Air Ambulance UK’s ‘Help Appeal’ to recycle and raise funds for new helicopter pads

Taking these steps has enabled the destination to make many sustainable achievements, including:

- BREEAM Rated: BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment method and is used to specify and measure the sustainability performance of buildings, to ensure sustainability goals are achieved. Rushden Lakes is rated ‘Very Good’ BREEAM (new construction)

- Green Energy: Common areas are now fully supplied by green energy, including wind, solar, and hydropower. The destination is also fully LED

- Energy Consumption: Rushden Lakes has reduced gas consumption by 28 per cent since 2021

- Waste Reduction: 100 per cent of waste is diverted from landfill

- Travel Initiatives: Rushden Lakes was the first UK retail and leisure park to earn the silver award for Modeshift STARS (Sustainable Travel Accredited and Recognised) and this was achieved via the planning and delivery of active travel initiatives

- Corporate Social Responsibility: Rushden Lakes was awarded CSR Excellence Award Winner in the category ‘Property & Estate Management & Community Commitment’, for transforming storage sheds into community sheds for local businesses, charities, tenants and organisations. This initiative showcases the power of community collaboration and sustainable development, driving economic growth and shared prosperity for all involved

Brands at Rushden Lakes are also playing their part in supporting a greener future.

Newly opened Rituals is a Certified B Corp that showcases high environmental performance, Nando’s has completely removed gas consumption at the destination, and River Island has a rooftop PV system.

Turning the attention to products, L’Occitane and The Body Shop have refill stations or options, Levi’s sells denim items made from sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics, and jewellery brand Pandora vows only to purchase recycled silver and gold to make their products by 2025.

Recycling initiatives across the destination that reward the customer include H&M gifting customers a voucher in exchange for donated clothes, Schuh exchanging a £5 voucher for every pair of shoes that’s donated to their ‘Sell Your Soles’ and ‘Too Big For Your Boots’ initiatives, and Marks and

Spencer offering 20 per cent off kids’ daywear when pre-loved M&S school uniform is donated to its ‘Shwop & Save’ initiative.

Primark asks for unwanted clothing to be placed in its ‘Let Your Pre-loved Be Re-loved’ boxes, and Cotswold Outdoor encourages donations of preloved items to be placed in its ‘Recycle My Gear’ boxes in-store.

There are many ways to start your sustainability journey with Rushden Lakes this September.

One small action can lead to a big impact.

Rushden Lakes is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Individual restaurants and store opening times may vary.