2024 is a leap year made up of 366 days, with the extra day falling at the end of February, and Rushden Lakes has launched a competition to celebrate those born on the unique date.

The shopping complex alongside one of its restaurants is searching for people born on February 29, giving them a chance to win a free meal.

A Rushden Lakes spokesperson said: “2024 is a leap year, and that means those born on February 29 can finally celebrate their birthday in style.

Rushden Lakes and Chi Restaurants are searching for people born on February 29

"To mark the occasion, Rushden Lakes has teamed up with Chi Restaurants, Rushden to make this birthday one to remember.

“After all, they only come around every four years.”

Those who can prove they were born on February 29 can enter to try and win a voucher entitling themselves and three others to a meal at Chi, a ‘Pan-Asian and Asian fusion restaurant, bringing together the best of Asian cuisine for a truly unique dining experience.’