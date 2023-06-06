Rushden Lakes is hosting an exclusive Blue Light Card member day on Wednesday, July 26, in partnership with Blue Light Card, the UK’s number one discount service.

From 10am to 3pm, members from in and around Northamptonshire are invited to meet the Blue Light Card team and explore unique discounts, offers and giveaways from participating retailers.

Located in the Central Boulevard and the Boardwalk, the Blue Light community including the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces, can attend the one-day event and shop special savings from the likes of Mountain Warehouse, L’Occitane and MOOCH.

The event is taking place in July

Attendees can also snap a selfie with Fireman Fred, take part in arts and crafts activities at Discover Northamptonshire and enjoy free face painting, all while being entertained by a bubble performer and local community radio station, Beat Route Radio.

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Rushden Lakes on this brilliant member event.

"Our Member Days are a way for us to say a special thank you to the millions of individuals who keep us all safe and well every day of the year.

"As well as this, it’s a great opportunity for the blue light community to meet the team here at Blue Light Card and find out more about the great savings on offer to them as well as enjoying everything that Rushden Lakes has to offer.”

But that’s not all - water rescue demonstrations from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are expected to take place, and Northamptonshire Emergency Services vehicles will be on display.

Rushden Lakes and their brands would love the chance to say thank you to the people who are there for us and make sacrifices every day.

Although the stands and activities will come to a close at 3pm, Blue Light Card members can take advantage of offers until stores and restaurants close.

Blue Light Card members simply need to bring along their card and an ID with the same name to the event.