Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rushden Lakes will be having its first ever pumpkin patch later this month.

Between 11am and 4pm on Monday, October 28, pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will decorate Central Boulevard for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shopping centre has joined forces with Odin Events to run the inaugural activity, which promises to be perfect for children aged three years and over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mini pop-up is a great way to entertain little ones with a Halloween-themed treat without any scary surprises.

Rushden Lakes will be having its first ever pumpkin patch this month

Centre manager Donna French said: “We’re excited to welcome Rushden Lakes visitors to our Pumpkin Patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This type of activity has increased in popularity over the past few years, so we wanted to join the fun and offer our visitors a convenient way to visit a patch as part of a family day out.”

Tickets are £1.20 plus a booking fee and will be available to buy from today (October 1).

Two accompanying adults are permitted per booking into the patch for free, and only those picking a pumpkin require a ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the following website to pre-book tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rushdenlakespumpkinpatch/pop-up-pumpkin-patch/e-dejejp

At the patch, ticketholders will have the opportunity to head to the decoration station and customise their pumpkin.

Those getting involved are invited to tag @rushdenlakessc or use #MyRushdenLakes on Instagram for a chance to be featured on Rushden Lakes’ page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wildlife Trust will also be on hand with information about its Halloween activities and events, as well as pumpkin recipes and tips to reduce food waste.

From midday, Groundwork Northants will be delivering live cooking demonstrations, with Pumpkin Enchiladas being the star of the show.

But the Halloween fun doesn’t stop there as from Thursday, October 24 until Thursday, October 31, shoppers are invited to take part in the destination’s Monster Trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collect a trail sheet from customer services and complete the activity to claim a Halloween-themed sticker and notebook and be entered into a ‘fangtastic’ competition.

Visitors are advised to note that the pumpkin patch is weather-dependent so keep an eye on Rushden Lakes’ social media channels in case of any changes or disruptions.

More information about Rushden Lakes can be found on the website.