Rushden Lakes having its first ever pumpkin patch this October
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Between 11am and 4pm on Monday, October 28, pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will decorate Central Boulevard for the first time.
The shopping centre has joined forces with Odin Events to run the inaugural activity, which promises to be perfect for children aged three years and over.
The mini pop-up is a great way to entertain little ones with a Halloween-themed treat without any scary surprises.
Centre manager Donna French said: “We’re excited to welcome Rushden Lakes visitors to our Pumpkin Patch.
"This type of activity has increased in popularity over the past few years, so we wanted to join the fun and offer our visitors a convenient way to visit a patch as part of a family day out.”
Tickets are £1.20 plus a booking fee and will be available to buy from today (October 1).
Two accompanying adults are permitted per booking into the patch for free, and only those picking a pumpkin require a ticket.
Visit the following website to pre-book tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rushdenlakespumpkinpatch/pop-up-pumpkin-patch/e-dejejp
At the patch, ticketholders will have the opportunity to head to the decoration station and customise their pumpkin.
Those getting involved are invited to tag @rushdenlakessc or use #MyRushdenLakes on Instagram for a chance to be featured on Rushden Lakes’ page.
The Wildlife Trust will also be on hand with information about its Halloween activities and events, as well as pumpkin recipes and tips to reduce food waste.
From midday, Groundwork Northants will be delivering live cooking demonstrations, with Pumpkin Enchiladas being the star of the show.
But the Halloween fun doesn’t stop there as from Thursday, October 24 until Thursday, October 31, shoppers are invited to take part in the destination’s Monster Trail.
Collect a trail sheet from customer services and complete the activity to claim a Halloween-themed sticker and notebook and be entered into a ‘fangtastic’ competition.
Visitors are advised to note that the pumpkin patch is weather-dependent so keep an eye on Rushden Lakes’ social media channels in case of any changes or disruptions.
More information about Rushden Lakes can be found on the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.