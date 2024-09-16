Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular American fast food chain Popeyes looks set to take up a unit at Rushden Lakes – after the successful launch of its first location in the county in July 2023.

Signage has been added to the front of the unit next to Five Guys, that was once Jurassic Grill before the business ‘ceased trading’ in January.

Donna French, centre manager said: "We are thrilled to welcome Popeyes to Rushden Lakes. With over 50 years of rich history, they are renowned for their signature New Orleans-style fried chicken and bold Louisiana flavours.”

Popeyes specialises in fried chicken, and was founded in 1972 in Louisiana. It has been a cultural mainstay in America since, with over 3,000 locations across the USA.

Popeyes is under construction, and will take over the unit that Jurassic Grill left in January

The company’s first drive-thru location opened in Rotherham in May last year, contributing to Popeyes’ goal of opening 350 sites in the UK within 10 years, and a total of 31 locations across the country by the end of the year.

The Rushden Lakes location is currently under construction, and currently no opening date has been set.