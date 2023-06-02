Rushden Lakes free e-bike trial bid to ease parking problems at out-of-town shopping complex

Staff at Rushden Lakes have been offered free four-week trials of e-bikes throughout June as part of a new scheme to ease parking pressures.

Twenty e-bikes have been loaned to staff working at shops, restaurants and other organisations based at the site to trial the ‘green’ initiative.

Although intended for journeys to work, staff signing up for the scheme can also use the e-bikes in their leisure time too.

Centre manager Donna French said: ‘‘Following the success of the Voi scooter launch and the positive uptake from the staff here at Rushden Lakes, they have shown a keen interest in sustainable travel and this new e-bike opportunity gives more staff the chance to try out an e-bike as a greener way to travel to work here at Rushden Lakes."

Since 2019, Rushden Lakes calculate they have reduced the number of staff travelling by car alone to work by nearly 18 per cent.

Initiatives including the annual ‘Let’s Go Green’ one-day events have earnt the shopping and leisure complex the Modeshift STARS Silver accreditation for their green travel plan and activities – supported by Brightwayz, a Kettering social enterprise specialising in sustainable travel schemes.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This is a really exciting way for staff at Rushden Lakes to trial an e-bike at no cost to them and enable them to commute when other forms of public transport are not convenient. We hope that this latest trial will enable staff to gain more confidence to shift to active travel and enjoy the health benefits, whilst also reducing the pressure on staff parking at Rushden Lakes.”

Although the loan is for a four-week period for each rider, it is hoped it will inspire staff to try cycling to work as a longer term habit and potentially purchase their own e-bike. Not only will this help reduce traffic congestion, wear and tear on the roads and carbon emissions but will also have health and mental well-being benefits for staff.