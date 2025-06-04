Rushden Lakes could be the latest spot for major American fast food chain as online job listings fuel speculation

Wingstop could be making its way to Rushden Lakes in the future with job listings for several roles posted to several sites recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listings for roles including assistant manager and shift manager at Wingstop in Rushden were added to Glassdoor, Indeed and Simply Hired last week, the latter two specifically referencing Rushden Lakes.

The job listing reads: “Great wings need great people. At Wingstop, we’re about more than just showing up—it’s about passion, energy, and unmatched vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an assistant manager at Wingstop, you’ll work alongside your general manager to create a great working environment, influencing all your team members to deliver a great Wingstop experience to our customers.”

Wingstop could be coming soon to Rushden Lakes, according to online job listings

There has also been speculation on local social media pages asking whether it is true that Wingstop is coming to Rushden.

Currently, there are a handful of vacant units at Rushden Lakes, most notably in the west terrace, which includes food brands such as Nandos, Five Guys, and, more recently Popeyes, which opened in November last year.

Should the fast food brand make its way to Rushden Lakes, the move would come soon after revised plans were submitted to convert the former Circus clothing store in Northampton town centre into a Wingstop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand’s first store in the UK opened in October in Shaftesbury Avenue, London, and since then has expanded to 59 locations across the country.

Wingstop’s closest location to Northamptonshire is in Milton Keynes, which opened in July last year.

The Northants Telegraph has asked Wingstop and Rushden Lakes for comment, but neither has confirmed the news to us yet.

However, we will endeavour to keep you updated if and when confirmation comes.