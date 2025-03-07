Rushden Lakes celebrating International Women's Day with free flower bouquets for one day only
Free blooms will be located in hidden spots around Rushden Lakes which, if discovered, can be taken home to be enjoyed or regifted to an inspirational woman tomorrow.
The shopping complex has collaborated with Rushden’s women-owned florist, In Bloom, to create the floral bouquets, which incorporate International Women’s Day’s colour scheme of green, purple, and white.
A Rushden Lakes spokesperson said: “Each bouquet features a message from Rushden Lakes, and includes a quote from a well-known inspirational woman, including Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai.
“The free blooms are limited in availability, so those that want to get their hands on one are encouraged to be quick.
“If found, Rushden Lakes would love the recipient to help spread the International Women’s Day message of #AccelerateAction for gender equality, and to highlight the artistic talents of In Bloom.
Internarional Women’s Day has risen in popularity in recent years, and takes place annually every March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.
International Men’s Day is celebrated every November 19.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.