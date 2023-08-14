Jack, 31, was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer

A gruelling 24-hour static bike ride in aid of a Northamptonshire Police officer’s cancer treatment will take place at Rushden Lakes this weekend.

From 9am, eight off-duty officers will aim to cycle on static bikes for a whole day on August 20 without stopping, with the hope of generating funds to help PC Jack Watts seek treatment for his stage four brain cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Imogen Robinson, organiser of the event, said: “Jack is one of the nicest people you will ever meet and a true gentleman.

"He is a diligent, tenacious officer who always has a smile on his face and lights up any room he walks into.

“We want to do everything we can to help raise as much money as possible for him and this event is part of that aim.

There are no treatment options currently available on the NHS, so fundraising is happening to help Jack undergo private treatment via immunotherapy and clinical trials abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, 31, is a part of Northamptonshire Police’s roads policing unit.

With the fundraiser being at Rushden Lakes during a busy summer holidays weekend, Imogen is also hopeful that it will be an opportunity for the community to rally around something positive.

She added: “Please do come along to encourage us and to donate money if you can - every penny matters and will count towards Jack’s treatment.

“We hope also that by holding this event at Rushden Lakes, we will be able to engage with the local community and talk to them about the issues that matter to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excerpt from the JustGiving page for Jack says: “Times like this deliver perspective and show you what is truly important - the moments that matter, with people you love, creating memories.

"We want Jack to have the resources and funds to support travel and treatment in hospitals that can offer the very best, prolonging his quality of life for as long as possible.

"To fund one extra memory, one extra trip and one extra moment of joy.”

A total of £425 of the £1,000 JustGiving goal has already been raised, but more donations are always welcomed.