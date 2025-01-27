Rushden knitters needed for VE Day display to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of Second World War
People are being asked to knit charming boy or girl dolls to serve as part of the display, which will be on show for all to see this spring.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “This year, we are creating a ‘Street Party’ themed display at Rushden Hall to celebrate VE Day and honour this significant milestone in our history. We are asking participants to knit 4-6-inch boy or girl dolls, which will form part of this special installation.
"The project follows the success of last year’s D-Day 80 display, which commemorated the D-Day landings. We hope this year’s effort will, once again bring the community together to create a meaningful tribute.”
A dedicated knitting pattern is available for download or collection from Rushden Hall to help make it easier for people to get involved, as well as any wool remnants needed to complete the project.
Completed dolls can be delivered to Rushden Hall by Thursday, April 17.
VE (Victory in Europe) Day on May 8 is a national day that commemorates Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces, signalling the official end of the Second World War in Europe. 2025 will mark 80 years since the allied forces’ victory in 1945.
For more information on how to get involved and to access the pattern, or request materials, email [email protected] or visit www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.
