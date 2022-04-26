Rushden knife man threatened car park couple

A man and a woman were threatened with a knife following an argument in a Rushden car park that took place on Friday (April 22).

The couple were in Upper Queen Street when a man threatened them with a knife sometime between 8pm and 10pm, following a verbal dispute in the car park of Grenson Court.

The victims of the incident are yet to come forward, police said today in an appeal for witnesses.

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It is believed a male and a female were threatened by a man with a knife following a verbal dispute in the car park of Grenson Court.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”