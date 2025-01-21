Rushden infant school presented with Poppy Cup for fundraising efforts in support of Royal British Legion

By William Carter
Published 21st Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Poppy Cup has been awarded to children from South End Infant School for their fundraising efforts throughout the two-week period of Remembrance in November last year.

South End Infant School in Rushden raised £242.69 for the Royal British Legion – equaling over £1 per student – and in doing so were presented with the Poppy Cup, yesterday (January 20).

Elaine Ashcroft,, headteacher of South End Infant School said: “It appeals to the children’s sense of community, and the learn the meaning behind it, and understand that it’s not just about remembering the things that heppened hundreds of years ago, but also about remembering the people in the here and now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For an infant school in particular to get this accolade does give us a sense of pride, we’re proud of our children every single day, but to get involved in something like this is really nice.”

Pupils from South End Infant School with the Poppy Cup, alongside members of the Rushden branch of the Royal British LegionPupils from South End Infant School with the Poppy Cup, alongside members of the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion
Pupils from South End Infant School with the Poppy Cup, alongside members of the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion

The fundraising efforts coincide with the school curriculum, and has supported pupils’ learning, and how remembrance affects the local community today.

Lynne Baker, school liaison for the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion addressed pupils at the school to inform them of their success.

She added: “We want to encourage children not just to take part in raising money, but also to think about Remembrance, and understand it a bit better.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South End Infant School now has the privilege of holding the Poppy Cup until next year, the first time they have achieved the honour, a reward for the school's commitment to Remembrance throughout 2024.

Alfred Lord Tennyson School was the previous recipient of the award, having raised £219.39 for the the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, that supports the families of serving and ex-serving military personnel.

Related topics:RushdenRoyal British LegionArmed Forces

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice