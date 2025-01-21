Rushden infant school presented with Poppy Cup for fundraising efforts in support of Royal British Legion
South End Infant School in Rushden raised £242.69 for the Royal British Legion – equaling over £1 per student – and in doing so were presented with the Poppy Cup, yesterday (January 20).
Elaine Ashcroft,, headteacher of South End Infant School said: “It appeals to the children’s sense of community, and the learn the meaning behind it, and understand that it’s not just about remembering the things that heppened hundreds of years ago, but also about remembering the people in the here and now.
"For an infant school in particular to get this accolade does give us a sense of pride, we’re proud of our children every single day, but to get involved in something like this is really nice.”
The fundraising efforts coincide with the school curriculum, and has supported pupils’ learning, and how remembrance affects the local community today.
Lynne Baker, school liaison for the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion addressed pupils at the school to inform them of their success.
She added: “We want to encourage children not just to take part in raising money, but also to think about Remembrance, and understand it a bit better.”
South End Infant School now has the privilege of holding the Poppy Cup until next year, the first time they have achieved the honour, a reward for the school's commitment to Remembrance throughout 2024.
Alfred Lord Tennyson School was the previous recipient of the award, having raised £219.39 for the the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, that supports the families of serving and ex-serving military personnel.
