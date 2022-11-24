Rushden HSBC hopes new CCTV camera will improve security and be deterrent for anti-social behaviour

A town centre bank is looking to improve its security with the addition of a new CCTV camera outside the branch.

HSBC has applied for permission to install one new CCTV camera outside its branch in Rushden.

The prominent building is on the corner with College Street and is right at the heart of the town’s High Street.

HSBC in Rushden High Street

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The bank is currently planning to improve the level of security at this branch.

"Therefore, it is proposed to install one new CCTV camera as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour, as well as aiding in detection and prosecution.”

The bank says the appearance of the building will not be affected if the application is approved as the works are ‘minor.’

However, the documents go on to say: “Although the building is not listed, it holds significant architectural merit.

"Therefore we propose to install the CCTV camera so that it is mounted on the brick extension on College Street rather than risk damaging any stonework on the original part of the building.”

A spokesman for HSBC UK told the Northants Telegraph: “We continually review our security arrangements, including our CCTV coverage across our branch network.

"While there have been no specific incidents to bring about this application to have additional CCTV coverage outside the front of our Rushden branch, we do use CCTV for the safety and security of our customers and branch colleagues and update or amend them from time to time.”