A Rushden house was targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning by a gang in balaclavas riding e-scooters and a 'Sur-ron' bike.

The house burglary in Paddocks Road, Rushden occurred between 4.20am and 4.30am on Saturday, October 25.

Two offenders in balaclavas arrived on a scooter-style motorcycle. The third, also wearing a balaclava, arrived on a Sur-ron type E-Motorcycle.

After breaking into a car parked on the drive, they then used a remote control to open the garage door.

Paddocks Road, Rushden

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “After a failed attempt to steal motorcycles from the garage, other electrical items, including a 3D printer and laser engraver were stolen.”

The items stolen from the property were valued at about £3,500.

Northamptonshire Police has asked people to report sightings of people wearing balaclavas on e-motorcycles to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We are now seeing a large increase in the number of crimes being committed by offenders wearing balaclavas on motorcycles and Sur-ron type E-Motorcycles and should you have any information about such persons please call 101, or if you witness a crime in progress, 999.

“Should you have any information about this crime that may assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting 25000627484.

“You can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”