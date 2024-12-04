Rushden house fire investigation after Trafford Road blaze
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house fire in Trafford Road at 6.50pm yesterday (December 3).
Crews from Wellingborough used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to help extinguish the blaze.
“On arrival, firefighters found the ground floor of the property well involved in fire and worked quickly to prevent its spread.
“Both crews returned to their stations shortly before 8.30pm.
“An After Fire Inspection will take place later today to help determine the cause of the fire.”