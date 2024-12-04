Rushden house fire investigation after Trafford Road blaze

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:37 BST
Fire investigators will return to the scene of a Rushden house fire today (December 4) after a blaze gutted the ground floor of the home.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house fire in Trafford Road at 6.50pm yesterday (December 3).

Crews from Wellingborough used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to help extinguish the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.50pm, yesterday (December 3) to reports of a house fire on Trafford Road, Rushden.

Trafford Road, Rushden /Googleplaceholder image
Trafford Road, Rushden /Google

“On arrival, firefighters found the ground floor of the property well involved in fire and worked quickly to prevent its spread.

“Two crews from Wellingborough used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to help extinguish the blaze.

“Both crews returned to their stations shortly before 8.30pm.

“An After Fire Inspection will take place later today to help determine the cause of the fire.”

Related topics:RushdenNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWellingborough
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice