Friday, January 27 marked Holocaust Memorial Day in Rushden, with town council councillors and members of the community paying tribute at Rushden War Memorial.

The day began at 11am and was commemorated with a poem led by Rushden town mayor, Cllr Adrian Winkle.

Candles were lit to remember and honour all those affected by the Holocaust and genocides that have taken place around the world.

Cllr Adrian Winkle reads a poem to honour those who died

Cllr Adrian Winkle said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides us with an opportunity to honour the survivors, but it's also a chance to look at our lives and communities today.”

The event is an annual occurrence that encourages remembrance of the heinous acts that resulted in the deaths of countless people under the Nazi regime, as well as more recent genocides like Rwanda, Cambodia, Bosnia, and Darfur.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and remembering what transpired is assurance that it should never happen again.

A candle was lit to remember all those affected by holocausts