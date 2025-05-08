Rushden Historical Transport Society receives cash grant for installation of new floor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grant from the Mick George Community Fund has helped Rushden Historical Transport Society look to the future with a new floor for the Goods Shed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previously-installed flooring was ‘heavy duty’ and suited to housing cars, as the site was used as a vehicle and materials storage depot after the shed ceased use when the railway fully closed in the 1960s.

In 2018, Rushden Historical Transport Society purchased the Goods Shed and since then has held a range of community events and activities, as well as for general hire, meaning the flooring became increasingly unfit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant from Mick George ‘has removed all of the old floors problems,’ according to the society’s chairman.

Rushden Historical Transport Society

Richard Lewis, chairman of Rushden Historical Transport Society, said: “The Rushden Historical Transport Society is very pleased to announce, that thanks to a grant from the Mick George Community Fund that a new floor has been laid in their large goods shed at their Rushden Station site. “The new 150mm thick screeded floor with damp proof membrane has produced an excellent smooth surface with no water ingress, made its use much safer and has made disabled access easier.

"Although the original floor had been coated and levelled where practical, the ingress of water continually damaged the coated surface.

"Several events have already been held in the shed and the new floor has been acknowledged as a great improvement and much better for any activities. “The society would like to express our sincere thanks to Mick George and Grantscape for awarding the grant which is a significant fund-raising factor in the development of the society, and also helping to maintain what is a community asset to Rushden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community fund from Cambridgeshire-based construction company Mick George has helped various local groups, clubs and assets including improvements to Rushden and Diamonds’ home ground, Hayden Road, installation of the ‘sharp second Bell’ for Kettering Bell Ringers, and restoration works to Summer Leys Nature Reserve.

The new flooring is safer and more suitable for disabled access

In the coming months the Goods Shed will host events such as Armed Forces Day on June 28, a model railway weekend on September 13 and 14, and the first ever Shed of Hell horror convention on July 5 and 6.