Rushden Historical Transport Society is providing two days of family-friendly fun with a Halloween-themed ghost train experience this month.

The ghost train is an annual occurrence, and though it is usually for one night only, this year a second date has been added on Friday, October 27 as well as Saturday, October 28 due to the event’s popularity.

Amber Webb, events co-ordinator at Rushden Historical Transport Society said: "We love Halloween and the ghost train is definitely our favourite event of the year.

The ghost train returns for two days on October 27 and 28

"Our volunteers eagerly dress up as their favourite spooky character and will hop on board the train to give out sweets to the children, but watch out because they will try and make you jump.

"This is suitable for all ages but for our younger riders, we advise to choose an earlier train before it's dark for a little less spook.”

Six 45-minute time slots on both days will begin at 4pm and last for approximately 20 minutes each. Refreshments will be available to purchase from the buffet carriage throughout the evening.

The RHTS ghost train is one of many family-friendly things happening in North Northamptonshire this Halloween.