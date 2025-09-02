Rushden Historical Transport Society bar and museum celebrates 40th birthday this weekend with family fun day - and you're invited

Rushden Historical Transport Society’s (RHTS) bar and museum will celebrate 40 years in operation on Saturday (September 6) by inviting locals to a day filled with family fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day promises a craft fair, raffle, a candy cart, and more, beginning at midday and running until 11pm.

A RHTS spokesman said: “Join us for a fantastic day of celebrations with two exciting events lined up for the whole family. “During the day from 12pm. The station will be open offering animal encounters, train rides, face painting, children’s games, raffle, mini beer festival, and lots more family fun! Plus, kids can enjoy free hotdogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memorabilia will also be on display, with one of RHTS’ original founders, Dr Busker, playing the piano and singing in the evening from 7pm onwards.

The fund day takes place on Saturday, September 6 from midday

The Transport Museum in the Old Midland Railway Station once formed part of the Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers branch line, and today houses a range of transport related exhibits from the Rushden area.

The Station Bar was taken over by RHTS in 1984, offering a wide selection of real ales, craft ciders, wines, sprits, soft drinks and snacks served in an historic, friendly and olde-worlde atmosphere. The Station Bar is open to members, their guests and general public every day.

More information about events from Rushden Historical Transport Society can be found here.