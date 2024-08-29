Rushden & Higham Rugby Club burgled as door smashed to steal food and drink
Witnesses are being sought following the burglary in Bedford Road, Rushden, between 6.30pm on Sunday, August 18 and 11.30am on Monday, August 19.
Officers would like to hear from anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously near to the rugby club between the stated times.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The offender/s gained access to Rushden & Higham Rugby Club after breaking a glass panel on a door and once inside stole items of food and drink.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Quote incident number 24000494274 when providing any information.