Rushden High Street welcomes Christmas shoppers with bumper festive prize draw

Town centre shoppers in Rushden have been given the chance support retailers and use their skills to win a luxury hamper filled with hand-selected gifts.

To encourage footfall in the High Street a hamper, with the majority of the contents sourced from the local shops, has been donated and the lucky shopper who guesses the total value of the wide selection of gifts will win the whole lot.

The competition organised by Rushden Town Council is complementing the Christmas lights switch-on event backed by North Northamptonshire Council and the Welcome Back Fund.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "Our town is looking very festive and the Rushden elves have once again done a fantastic job with the Christmas lights displays.

“We hope the Rushden Christmas hamper campaign encourages people to shop down our High Street this Christmas as there are some fantastic gifts on offer from an array of independent traders.”

To enter people need to guess the total value of the hamper's contents, fill out an entry form and pop it into an entry box at one of the following High Street shops - Mrs B's Tea Room, Osborne's Toy shop, The Arcade, P.W House Jewellers, Housewives Choice, In Bloom, Crystelle Belle and Jan's Floral Boutique.

Entries need to be in by the competition closing date Monday, December 20. The closest guess wins the main hamper and the four next closest will win a 'runner-up' hamper each with winners to be announced the following day.

Inside the hamper are more than 30 gifts including jewellery, Lego, toiletries, an electric blanket, flowers, hair products and a tea-for-two voucher.

For the full list of the contents click here to visit the Rushden Town Council website www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk

At the end of November, Rushden Town Council hosted its annual Christmas lights switch-on. Children met with real reindeer and had a chance to visit Santa at his grotto.

Spectators were entertained with a special guest appearance from Titan the Robot and enjoyed a whole host of live music.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council added: “Thank you to everyone who came out and braved the weather, we hope you enjoyed. Merry Christmas Rushden.”

