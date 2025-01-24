Rushden High Street assault by two men that left victim with facial injuries may have been recorded on phone

By William Carter
Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man in his 30s was assaulted by two men in the High Street, Rushden on January 19, with the victim sustaining facial injuries after the attack.

Police believe the incident that happened on Sunday night was filmed on a mobile phone.

A ‘brief’ description of the offenders’ clothing has been issued by police, with one wearing a light-coloured top, dark coloured trousers or jeans and white trainers, and the other wearing dark coloured bottoms and white trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Did you witness an assault at the junction of High Street and Station Road, Rushden, between 10.05pm and 10.15pm on Sunday, January 19?

The assault took place at the junction of High Street and Station Road, RushdenThe assault took place at the junction of High Street and Station Road, Rushden
The assault took place at the junction of High Street and Station Road, Rushden

“A man in his 30s sustained facial injuries after being assaulted by two men, which officers believed was witnessed and filmed on a mobile phone.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice