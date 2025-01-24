Rushden High Street assault by two men that left victim with facial injuries may have been recorded on phone
Police believe the incident that happened on Sunday night was filmed on a mobile phone.
A ‘brief’ description of the offenders’ clothing has been issued by police, with one wearing a light-coloured top, dark coloured trousers or jeans and white trainers, and the other wearing dark coloured bottoms and white trainers.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Did you witness an assault at the junction of High Street and Station Road, Rushden, between 10.05pm and 10.15pm on Sunday, January 19?
“A man in his 30s sustained facial injuries after being assaulted by two men, which officers believed was witnessed and filmed on a mobile phone.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”