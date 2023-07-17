Rushden Golf Club capped off a successful charity day by presenting a cheque for £5,685 to Dementia UK last week.

The club held a tournament on May 14 which had dozens of golfers make their way around the 18-hole course in support of the disease that is, according to the World Health Organisation, currently the seventh leading cause of death globally.

Jamie Benzie, one of the organisers of the charity day, said: “It was such a good day and the donations were fantastic.

The charity day's total cash raised exceeded the club's expectations

“My front room looked like a bric-a-brac shop. I wasn’t expecting that many prizes for the auction.”

Dementia UK was decided as the chosen charity for the event because one of Jamie’s close friends is in the early stages of the condition.

The charity aims to look after everybody, from people living with the condition, to those giving their time to support people in need.

Dementia UK receives no state funding from the government, so fundraisers like this can make a big difference.

Lucy Dalgress of Dementia UK said: "Golf days for us can range anywhere from £500 to £2,000, so this has exceeded all expectations, and this money will go so far to supporting our admiral nurses.

“We’re really pleased with the amount, and it shows the effort that Jamie has put in.”

Money raised includes donations made during the event as well as auctions and raffles, which came from all over, including Weetabix where Jamie works.

Each hole was sponsored by a local business, all contributing to the grant total that far exceeded expectations.