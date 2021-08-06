Rushden girl 'over the moon' to represent Northamptonshire at Junior Miss British Isles final

Hermoine White has been named Junior Miss Northamptonshire

An 11-year-old girl from Rushden is 'over the moon' to be selected to represent Northamptonshire at the Junior Miss British Isles model competition final next month.

Hermoine White was named Junior Miss Northamptonshire in May and will be going for the national prize in the final at Chester Racecourse on September 4.

Her mother, Michelle, said: "We're really pleased, it's something she's wanted to do for a while so we thought, 'okay, whatever,' but she's done really well and she's really over the moon."

Michelle said Hermoine had got more into modelling over lockdown having always been interested in fashion and wanting to wear different clothes to everyone else.

She admitted she and her husband were a little wary of pageants as she is so young but they allowed her to enter the Junior Miss British Isles contest as it is more natural.

Hermoine sent off a few pictures and some information about herself in April and found out she had won the county competition the next month, meaning she had made the final.

The decider will involve a catwalk with a few different outfits and Michelle said her daughter is looking forward to it - she also starts at Sharnbrook Academy that week.