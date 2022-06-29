Rushden garden back open to boost cancer and heart charities

A Rushden garden will once again open its gate to guests in a bid to raise much-needed funds for two charities.

Green-fingered Pam Barnes has already raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Now her lovingly-tended Newton Road garden will welcome visitors to stroll the grounds, admire displays and stop for teas.

Pam Barnes's Newton Road garden

She said: “In the past we’ve raised thousands of pounds and we hope that we can add to that.”

The garden at 312A Newton Road will open Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, from 2pm to 5pm both days.

On display are vintage agricultural machinery and horticultural artefacts that have been used to add interest to the garden. There are also lawns and a large pond.

Refreshments will be served including homemade goodies and treats.

