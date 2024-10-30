A teenage boy has been chased by a gang of ‘males’ armed with a bladed weapon in Rushden.

The incident took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Friday, October 25, when the a group, all dressed in black, were seen chasing the teenager from Grangeway along Barnwell Driv e.

It is believed one of the group was carrying a bladed weapon – that was later dumped in Hall Avenue.

Police are keen to speak to witnesses who may have information about the incident.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a boy was chased by a group of four males from Grangeway and along Barnwell Drive, Rushden, between 12.30pm and 1pm.

“The group of males were all dressed in black and believed to be armed with a bladed weapon, which was found discarded in a bush in Hall Avenue shortly after the incident.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the chase in Grangeway or Barnwell Drive, or who may have seen a group of males discarding the weapon in Hall Avenue.

“Those with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

“When doing so, people should quote incident number 24000637610, to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”