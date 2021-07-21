Rushden fundraisers to skydive for charity recovery project

An quartet of daredevil fundraisers are preparing to leap from a plane at 13,000 ft to raise much-needed funds for a Rushden charity project.

Taking on a tandem skydive are four supporters of the Recovery House, an eight-bed residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre for men.

A current service user, Recovery House deputy manager Dean Webb, and two project volunteers - Paul Bellamy and Karl McGuiness - will be taking the plunge to help the project help others.

FILE PICTURE

Accepting the daunting challenge despite his fears, 37-year-old Karl said: "I've never done a skydive before, I'm petrified of heights."

Managed by East Northants Community Service (ENCS), Recovery House provides a programme of up to 12 months beginning with a six-month residential stay followed by a minimum of six months in an 'aftercare' house.

Due to the pandemic the charity has struggled to fundraise and the skydivers hope to raise as much money as possible having already smashed their £1,000 target to boost their budget to help those with chronic addictions.

The last year has been a struggle for the charity with the project kept going through the commitment and determination of the staff and support from the community. Charitable donations have kept the project afloat.

Karl said: "I'm currently in aftercare. I have been with the programme for 11 months. I want to give something back to the charity. They are always trying to progress.

"Recovery House gave me my life back. I'm the happiest I've even been. They have boosted my self worth. I'm looking forward to it."