Rushden's annual fireworks display is taking place at Hall Park on Saturday, November 5

Families are promised a spectacular evening of fireworks when Rushden’s annual display returns next month.

Rushden’s Hall Park is once again the beautiful backdrop for the Nene Valley District Scouts firework display, which this year is taking place on Saturday, November 5.

And organisers are promising a great night for all the family with the fireworks extravaganza.

Michele Hunt from Nene Valley District Scouts told the Northants Telegraph: “It’s always spectacular.

“It’s a great display, we usually get between 6,000 and 8,000 people there.

"Last year people came out in their droves and it was great, it was the best numbers we have ever had.

"It is for local scouting so we need lots of support.

A special firework for the Scouts' 50th display in Rushden

"There are 14 groups in Nene Valley and the money goes to supporting the local groups.”

Local Scout groups have a long history of lighting up the skies above Rushden with this year being their 53rd fireworks display.

The very first one was held in 1969 and was organised by local Cub leaders.

It has grown in popularity and size over the years, and there are only two occasions when it hasn’t been held - the first being the year of the hurricane when it was unsafe to put on and then the year it couldn’t go ahead due to Covid.

But with this being the Scouts’ biggest fundraiser of the year, Michele hopes people in Rushden and the surrounding area will support them once again.

She said: "We haven’t put our prices up, although all our costs have gone up so we are hoping for lots of support this year.

“It’s about public support for Scouting and coming out to support the town.

"We want the family to come out and have a good time without having to put their hand in their pocket.

"It’s a fantastic fireworks display put on for families, we have people travelling from all over for it.”

And while the event always proves popular, this is only possible due to the hard work that goes into it behind the scenes.

This includes the organising committee who work tirelessly in the weeks and months beforehand to make it a great night as well as the 100 volunteers helping out on the evening and Rushden Town Council for allowing them to use Hall Park.

Beat Route Radio will also be there providing music to entertain the crowds.

Advance tickets are available at £5 for adults and £3 for children aged three to 14.

Tickets will be available on the gate, although they cost slightly more so people are encouraged to get their tickets in advance.

Gates open at 6pm, entertainment starts at 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks will be at approximately 7.30pm.

For more details about the event and where you can buy tickets in Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough, visit the Rushden Fireworks Facebook page.