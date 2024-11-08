Rushden fire confirmed as arson as Croyland Motors motorhome targeted by two men

An appeal for witnesses to an arson attack that destroyed a motorhome in Rushden has been issued by investigators.

Police officers are appealing for information following an incident of arson at Croyland Motors in Northampton Road, Rushden.

Two motorhomes were destroyed and another damaged after the fire was deliberately started on Wednesday (November 5).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened between 9.30pm and 10pm when a Fiat campervan was set alight at a garage.

The motorhomes at Croyland Motors in Rushden / NFRS

“Following the incident, two males were seen leaving the scene on foot heading in the direction of the A45.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Crews from Wellingborough and Rushden attended the incident and on arrival found two motorhomes on fire.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze and prevent the spread of the fire.

Quote incident number 24000661169 when passing on any information.