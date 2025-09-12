Rushden Feast returns for 10 days of funfair rides, family friendly amusements and more

Rushden Feast, a tradition of more than 100 years, returns tonight (September 12), promising attractions and rides fun for the whole family.

Rushden Feast began in the late 1800s as a place for sports events, live music and other ‘high-class amusements.’

In 1913, it found a permanent home in Spencer Park, where it has taken place annually ever since.

At the 2025 event, visitors can expect travelling rides including Apollo 13 and High Flyer, as well as traditional fairground games and food stalls.

The 2025 Rushden Feast starts tonight at 6.30pm

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The Feast will be formally opened at 6.30pm at the dodgem cars, with an opening ceremony conducted by the Reverend Tom King, marking the official commencement of this historic community gathering.

"This year’s programme will feature a wide range of attractions, from traditional fairground amusements to some of the largest travelling rides in the United Kingdom.”

In earlier decades, the Feast was a more traditional affair. In 2025, the council says ‘the character of the event has evolved with the times, but the sense of celebration, fellowship, and continuity remains unchanged.’

After officially beginning its 10-day run tonight, the Feast will be open in Spencer Park on Monday through Friday from 6pm until 10pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 10pm.

Entry to the Feast is free, however each of the over 50 rides will charge their own admission fees. On Thursday, September 18, all rides will cost £2 per person, and on September 14, small kids rides will cost £2 per person.