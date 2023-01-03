At just 10-years-old, this youngster gave up her Christmas Eve to help those less fortunate by supplying a homeless man with supplies and gifts.

Madison Howard of Denfield Park Primary School, Rushden selflessly gave her time at Christmas to re-wrap selection boxes and other food items to be given to a local homeless man.

Among the gifts were also two pillows and a sleeping bag, showing that Madison is aware of the challenges that homeless people face, especially during the cold winter months.

Homelessness is an increasingly prevalent issue in the UK

Scott Howard, Madison’s proud dad, told the Northants Telegraph: “She had nothing else on her mind on Christmas Eve other than going to visit a homeless person and give him gifts.”

Her mum Karen Howard added that ‘she’s been going on about it all year’ and ‘wanted to do it off her own back’.

