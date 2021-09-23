Rushden fair encounter led to 60 years of wedded bliss for diamond couple
Margaret and James Matthews married after a five-year courtship
A couple whose life-long romance blossomed after a meeting at a Rushden funfair will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday).
Margaret and James Matthews bumped into each other on the evening of James' sister's wedding in 1956.
And five years later they too tied the knot at Highfield Road Baptist Church, settling in Rushden.
The pair have three children, Stephen, Karen and Mark, and have three grandchildren, Stuart, Eleanor and Katherine.
James, originally from Irthlingborough, worked in the boot and shoe industry and spent 30 years at Grenson.
Margaret, a Rushden girl, had various part-time jobs when she wasn't busy looking after their children.
For many years they were members of Highfield Road Baptist Church and more recently at the Rushden Mission Church.
Daughter Karen said: "Over the years they've enjoyed being part of many groups including church groups, sequence dancing, arts and crafts and the Rushden Historical Transport Society of which dad was a founder member in 1976.
"As a family we enjoyed many day trips with this group and have many fond memories.
"These days they're taking things a bit easier but love to get out and about when they can to see the people they've missed over the last year or so."