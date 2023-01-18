Rushden factory site could make way for three flats and two townhouses

A Rushden factory site could be set to make way for three flats and two townhouses.

Plans have been submitted for the derelict factory on the corner of Windmill Road and Glassbrook Road in the town.

The application is for part demolition of the factory buildings and refurbishment of the retained building in Windmill Road to form three flats, erection of two townhouses and formation of a car park.

The plans for the derelict factory in Windmill Road, Rushden

Planning documents say: “The housing mix comprises of two one-bed flats, one two-bed flat, and two three-bed town houses.

"The scheme retains the principal existing Victorian building which fronts Windmill Road, and is considered by the council to be a non-designated heritage asset.

"This building is to be refurbished and will accommodate the three flats.

"The two town houses are to be constructed next to this building.

"Other buildings at the rear which currently affect the amenity of neighbouring residents are to be removed.”

According to the heritage impact assessment, this was formerly the Rushden Windmill Club, built in 1898.

If the plans are approved, the applicant says the existing access off Windmill Road would provide access to six off-street parking spaces, with the access onto Glassbrook Road to be closed.

The planning documents say the pre-application advice concluded that the proposal is ‘acceptable in principle.’

The pre-application advice also says: “The site is considered to form part of the built-up area of Rushden and provide an opportunity to make more effective and efficient use of land within the confines of the town.

"The provision of housing in Rushden, which has an good range of services and facilities, on a site that is well located, with access to a range of sustainable modes of travel would contribute to creating a more balanced and diverse local population and help sustain the available services and facilities in the town and in this sense the principle of development is acceptable subject to material planning considerations as detailed below.”