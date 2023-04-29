Two representatives of Charles Orlebar Estate Agents in Rushden will be attempting to scale the highest peak in Wales to raise funds for Encompass, a Rushden-based homeless charity.

On June 24, George Gaskell and Lucy Steel-Thomas are hoping to conquer the mountain that sees around 600,000 eager walkers attempt to reach its summit every year.

It’s a monumental task to undertake, and doing so for Encompass is the key driving force for their efforts.

Two Rushden estate agents will be climbing Snowdon to raise funds for Encompass

George said: “We were very into supporting a local charity. We work locally, and given that we help a lot of people move, it seemed like a good fit to continue to do so to help people who are struggling.”

Encompass, formerly East Northants Faith Group, is an organisation that supports vulnerable people who are faced with poverty, homelessness and addiction to make positive life choices.

It’s the pair’s first time attempting to climb Snowdon, which is the tallest peak in Wales and the highest point in Britain outside the Scottish Highlands, sitting in the Snowdonia National Park.

George added: “To do Snowdon particularly was a personal thing for me.

"I always liked the idea of climbing a mountain, Lucy is very much into fitness, so that’s how we decided.

"I think we’re both fairly confident in our ability.”

On the topic of future charitable efforts, George said there is ‘definitely stuff in the pipeline’.